Georgia Taylor-Brown felt nothing like a world champion but stuck in for silver at the ITU World Cup in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

The Brit won global gold in Hamburg over a sprint distance and after a road trip with training partner Jess Learmonth, was confronted with a testing, Olympic-length course a week later.

Taylor-Brown was at the sharp end throughout, quickest bar none on the bike, but Bermuda's Flora Duffy surged clear on the first lap of the run to triumph.

"I didn't have much energy and from the first lap of the swim, I wanted to give up," said the 26-year-old.

"The run really killed me and I wasn't feeling good. I stuck in there and came back to life a bit on the bike.

"On the run, I just knew it wasn't going to be my day and I sat off. I didn't feel as comfortable as last week but I stuck in there until the end."

Athletes took in a turny 1.5km swim, seven laps of a 6.5km bike including hills, cobbles and a tunnel - where two of the field for the men's race crashed horribly - and a 5km run, finishing in the heart of the spa town.

Learmonth leapt into a big lead early on the swim and left the water with a massive, 25-second lead on 2019 world champion Katie Zaferes.

But she struggled to get her wetsuit off in transition, taking 14 seconds longer than any other athlete to get on the bike, meaning she started the phase after the American, in second.

Learmonth and Zaferes were pursued by a group including Hamburg bronze medallist Laura Lindemann, Duffy and Taylor-Brown but held a 30-second lead with three bike laps left.

Zaferes, clear number one in ITU Olympic rankings, dropped back into the pack and left Learmonth to maintain the lead alone heading onto the run.

Another sloppy transition from the 32-year-old saw her lead cut to 17 seconds and Duffy overtook her on the first lap of the run.

Taylor-Brown soon ran down her team-mate but was some way short of Duffy, who profited from the pair's disqualification in the 2019 Tokyo Test Event for crossing the line together.

Duffy, 32, came home a cavernous 1:37 ahead of Taylor-Brown to claim top step and Dutch world number 140 Maya Kingma broke out for bronze. Learmonth was 43 seconds off the podium in fourth.

The World Cup - a rung below the top-level World Series - continues with a final 2020 stop in Arzachena, Italy in October, with some British representation expected.

