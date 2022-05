Triathlon

'That was tough' - Beth Potter given cake after becoming the first-ever eSports Triathlon Super League world champion

Beth Potter is given cake after being crowned the first-ever eSports Triathlon Super League world champion in Singapore. "That was tough," the Brit said afterwards, "The last bit I was in a bit of a wall of pain but I just kept going."

00:01:56, Yesterday at 10:25