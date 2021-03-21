Team GB triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown expressed her gratitude at still being able to train for Tokyo 2020 through lockdown thanks to elite athlete exemptions.

Triathlon comprises of swimming, cycling and running and Taylor-Brown is able to continue preparing to shine in all three at the Games from her Leeds base.

The 26-year-old is particularly pleased to have access to her swimming facility at the John Charles Centre of Sport to the south of the city.

"I don't take any of it for granted, at all," said Taylor-Brown, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"There's a lot of work happening behind the scenes at British Triathlon to get us this access.

"We haven't missed a week of training since this lockdown began - for one week, we had to go to a different pool but we were back to our usual pool after that.

"I feel incredibly grateful that we can still swim and train because I know many athletes have had disruptions to their training.

Taylor-Brown was crowned world triathlon champion in 2020 and will go to her first Olympic Games as one of the favourites.

Taylor-Brown is behind Purplebricks' Home Support campaign, encouraging people to keep the home fires of support burning with the same intensity as London 2012.

The Manchester-born star was at the reveal of a Purplebricks sales board in Leeds, the first in the city to be adorned by one of three inspiring artworks commissioned to rally support for Team GB.

"These special boards look amazing, and will make us feel so supported as we compete in Tokyo," she said.

"Every time I see one around Leeds, it will remind me of what I'm training towards and what I'm hoping to achieve this summer. The support for Team GB is always incredible and this year it feels more special than ever."

Mark Whincup, Purplebricks spokesperson for Leeds said: "It's very exciting for us to see the first Home Support board go up here in Leeds.

"We're all so proud to support Team GB and these boards are a great way to show the athletes that we are behind them, cheering them on as they compete this summer.

"The artwork which has been designed for the boards is bright, powerful and bold - hopefully it will encourage the nation to show their support for Team GB and also add a touch of colour and joy to the streets of Britain."

