Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic feature: Go for gold - The best finishes to the triathlon in Olympic history

The triathlon is one of the most demanding events in the Olympics and as a result it can lead to some extremely dramatic finishes. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what promises to be a brilliant games.

00:02:29, 2 hours ago