Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - What makes triathlon so special for Brownlee brothers and their fellow Olympians?

Britain’s two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee joins a stellar cast of triathletes to explain what makes triathlon so special. Brownlee still has outside hopes of making it three straight titles in Tokyo after returning to Olympic distance after a brief foray with Ironmans.

00:01:39, 08/04/2021 at 09:21