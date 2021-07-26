Great Britain's Alex Yee hailed the support of his family after winning a gruelling silver in the men's triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

The 23-year-old finished second behind Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt after breaking free of the race's lead group on the run phase of a tough Olympic triathlon course.

Yee, who could target a second medal in the mixed relay later in the schedule at Tokyo 2020, described the silver as a "dream fulfilled".

“[It's] amazing to feel I’ve fulfilled that dream," Yee told Eurosport after crossing the line in 1:45:15, eleven seconds behind Blummenfelt.

"I just kept ticking away. I’m just an ordinary person and anyone can do this if you believe in yourself and keep ticking away.

"I hope I can serve as inspiration that anything is possible. Believe in yourself.”

It was a hot morning in Tokyo, with the start time of the men's triathlon moved forwards to avoid the hottest part of the day.

The race got off to an inauspicious start after a boat failed to vacate the starting area in time.

A number of athletes were thus unable to enter the water for the swimming leg, with those who were able to get underway called back to restart the race.

Great Britain entered the race with two medal contenders, but Jonny Brownlee could not add to the bronze he won at London 2012 and silver he secured five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Image credit: Getty Images

Yee had emerged as the leading Team GB competitor in the last year or so, and showed his developing class with the finest result of his young career so far.

The Kent-born Yee plotted his race well, sticking with the leading group through the swim and cycling phases and backing his strength on foot.

"The conditions up until the run phase were not too bad at all," explained Yee.

"And the way the race turned out panned out in my favour. I had a little bit of luck on my side, but you’ve got to take those opportunities.

"I tried to bring the race to me in the run. It was hot, but I had a good strategy that I worked on with the team. It worked out really well.”

Yee and Brownlee will unite as part of the Great Britain team likely to be among the lead protagonists in the mixed relay.

The event is new to the Olympics, and features two women and two men competing in turn in a relay format over a shorter triathlon course.

The mixed relay will also take place at Odaiba Marine Park on Saturday 31 July.

Brownlee and Yee will be joined by two of Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who will compete in the women's individual race tomorrow.

