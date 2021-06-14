Britain’s Alistair Brownlee will not have a chance to become a triple Olympic triathlon champion in Tokyo after it was confirmed he has missed out on the final Team GB spot, with Alex Yee taking it instead.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist was recently disqualified from the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds, a race which only really exists because of the success of Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, which all-but ended his shot at Japan.

Yee won that event and his general performances have been good enough to convince selectors that he is worthy of the final place on the team alongside Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, meaning he will compete in both the men’s event and the mixed relay.

Tokyo 2020 Winning Olympic gold isn’t an obsession - but Jonny Brownlee wants to sign off with a medal 08/06/2021 AT 12:02

Alistair Brownlee appeared to admit defeat after his performance in Leeds. The double Olympic champion has been struggling with an ankle injury and in recent years, focused on longer distance triathlon before making an attempt to make the team.

But writing on social media on June 6, he said “I've known my ankle needs surgery for a little while. My focus will be on getting healthy again and then long distance triathlon in the future."

Alex Yee recently won the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds Image credit: Getty Images

As for Yee, he is a thoroughly gifted athlete who has gained attention over recent years as a rapid runner who can regularly churn out a sub-14 minute 5k.

"I know it’s a cliché, but I’m over the moon,” he said.

I was massively inspired after watching London 2012 in my home city, and now to be selected to represent Team GB after the delay, covid and the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted.

"It’s been a whirlwind since Leeds last weekend and it’s all coming round pretty quickly. I’m going to get my head down for the next few weeks and prepare as best I can!"

Our view

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have been trailblaizers for British triathlon Image credit: Getty Images

On the same day that Mo Farah was given one final chance by British Athletics to earn a spot at the Olympics, it is the end of an era for one half of the Brownlee brother dynasty.

Alistair Brownlee’s success at London 2012 transformed triathlon in the UK from a niche sport into one which is now widely participated in. Mass triathlon events have popped up around the country, and this is truly the legacy of his success.

Along with Jonny, the brothers have put triathlon on the map and ultimately, Alistair’s gold medal triumph has inspired athletes like Yee to try and achieve something similar. He can go down as a British Olympic great.

With Jonny also moving up in distance after Tokyo - where he is aiming to succeed his older sibling as Olympic champion - British triathlon is going through a transitional phase. Alistair’s ankle injury meant he simply ran out of time.

But this is not it for the brothers - both of them have big ambitions at the half-ironman and ironman distance, and they are both determined to bring those disciplines to larger audiences too. Watch this space, it may be that we are just entering phase two of the inspiration masterplan.

Tokyo 2020 Brownlee disqualified in Leeds to leave Tokyo hopes in tatters, Yee storms to win 06/06/2021 AT 17:16