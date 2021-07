Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - Duffy storms to gold as Taylor-Brown recovers from puncture to claim silver

Bermuda's Flora Duffy is the new Olympic champion in the women's triathlon after a weather-stricken race at Tokyo 2020. Rain plagued the swim and bike race while Duffy crossed the line in desperately hot conditions. GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown won a silver medal with Jessica Learmonth finishing in ninth.

00:01:28, an hour ago