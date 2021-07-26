Bermuda's Flora Duffy is the Olympic champion in the women’s triathlon after putting in a barnstorming performance in the run circuit.

Duffy kept pace with early leaders and GB’s Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown and was able to break away in the final section of the triathlon.

Taylor-Brown came back from a late set-back to claim silver while Duffy's gold medal is Bermuda's first ever at an Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 Women's Triathlon - Watch live 3 HOURS AGO

Learmonth was the early leader in the swim and kept hold of that lead for two thirds of the race until the 10k running circuit.

The weather was all over the place in Tokyo with a typhoon looming over the city and the rain was a big factor as the athletes transitioned into the bike race.

Learmonth was still topping the chasing pack and she was soon joined by her Team GB team-mate Taylor-Brown.

Jessica Learmonth of Team Great Britain rides ahead of Flora Duffy of Team Bermuda, Katie Zaferes of Team United States, Georgia Taylor-Brown of Team Great Britain and Laura Lindemann of Team Germany during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of Image credit: Getty Images

The GB duo were setting the pace in the bike race, with the likes of Duffy, Zaferes, Laura Lindemann and Vittoria Lopes trying to hunt down the leaders.

But there was no sign of 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, who by the last three laps of the bike race was a big one minute and 45 seconds off the leader.

With Taylor-Brown appearing comfortable ahead of the transition disaster struck as she picked up a flat tyre on the final lap.

The drop-off was extreme for the British athlete and there was also bad news for Learmonth as Bermuda’s Duffy and America’s Zaferes edged ahead of her in the transition off the bike.

The foot race was always going to be a potential game-changer for Team GB and Duffy quickly set an incredible pace with Zaferes not far behind.

History, relief and masterful performances - Tokyo Today Day 3

After the hiccup in the bike race, Taylor-Brown stormed back into third place while Duffy stretched her lead to 47 seconds.

With the rain easing off significantly, it became swelteringly hot but Duffy showed no sign of easing up in the final 5km.

Taylor-Brown was staging a late surge, skipping by Zaferes into a silver medal position. But with just a lap left, the gap between her and Duffy was too great.

Bermuda’s new hero collapsed as she crossed the line, bursting into tears after finishing in 1:53:36. Taylor-Brown was the closest to Bermuda, but was over a minute behind the winner.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Legends never die' - Yee pays tribute to Brownlee 19 HOURS AGO