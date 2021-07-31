Great Britain have won gold in the inaugural triathlon mixed relay.

The gold medals continue to pour in for Team GB, who finished in a time of 1:23:41. USA had to settle for silver 14 seconds behind and France bronze 23 behind.

Jessica Learmonth got Britain off to a fine start, executing her transitions well with USA, Great Britain and Germany initially the leading pack.

Jonny Brownlee closely followed Germany and USA in the second swim leg before USA's Kevin McDowell led him on the bike leg as part of a four-man breakway with the Netherlands also in the mix.

But Brownlee got Britain into first in the running section as McDowell looked to be struggling and the two nations opened up a big gap on Germany and the Netherlands.

After Brownlee's excellent second leg, he handed over to Georgia Taylor-Brown who built up a healthy lead on the bike as she found herself 22 seconds up on USA's Taylor Knibb.

She handed over to Alex Yee to bring home the gold, faced with the challenge of a swim, bike and run.

He held a 17-second advantage over USA's Morgan Pearson in the water with the American closing the gap by four seconds.

As Yee headed for the bike, Great Britain were in first with USA 17 seconds down in second and France in third (+0.19).

Yee overtook France's Vincent Luis which will have been a psychological boost with USA's Morgan Pearson sitting behind in third.

The final part of the final leg was a 2km run and Britain held a +0.03 lead over France with USA in third on +0.09.

Yee moved comfortably in front during his run, creating an eleven second advantage over Pearson, who sprinted straight past Luis to get into silver position.

The Brit broke well clear of the duo and secured Great Britain the first ever triathlon mixed relay gold medal.

