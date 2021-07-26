Jonny Brownlee is 'proud' of his finish in the men's triathlon after placing fifth in his final appearance in the Olympic event.

The Team GB star was tipped to win gold in the gruelling race, but was outshone by his team-mate Alex Yee, who won silver in his first Games

It is likely to be Brownlee’s last appearance at the Olympics and the 31-year-old said he gave everything to finish on the podium.

"I’ve got to be proud of myself. I gave it absolutely everything," he said.

I’ve trained as hard as I could, raced as hard as I could, raced as smartly as I could and that’s what I had.

While it was heartbreak for Brownlee, it was euphoria for Yee who was an outsider to make the podium in Tokyo.

Yee will be aiming to dominant the sport in the coming years and Brownlee was full of praise for the young star.

"He’s unbelievable," Brownlee said.

"I’ve seen him come through. He was in Leeds for a couple of years training and he’s an unbelievable talent".

Yee was blown away by Kristian Blummenfelt in the final 800 metres, but the 23-year-old said it was a dream come true to win silver.

"That sounds pretty cool," Lee said after winning silver.

It’s not just me who has done this, I’[m just an ordinary kid. It feels really bizarre. I hope I can serve as inspiration that anything is possible. Believe in yourself.

“Amazing to feel I’ve fulfilled that dream," he continued. "I just kept ticking away. I’m just an ordinary person and anyone can do this if you believe in yourself and keep ticking away.

"Enjoy it. The main thing for me today was to enjoy it and myself. I think that’s the way we get the best out of ourselves and life.”

