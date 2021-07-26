Alex Yee paid tribute to Jonny Brownlee after his Team GB team-mate finished fifth in the triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

Brownlee was aiming to claim gold in his final appearance at an Olympics, but it was 23-year-old Yee who stole the headlines for Great Britain.

“Jonny still came fifth in this race - that's pretty incredible,” he said after the race.

Legends never die and they will always have created that legacy, and brought up our sport of triathlon.

“Before they started, it wasn't what it is today, but now it's got the platform. I hope I can kind of do the same.”

Yee was not tipped by many to make it onto the podium in what is his first appearance at the Olympic Games.

Brownlee believes Yee can go on to dominate the sport in the future, saying: “He’s unbelievable.

"I’ve seen him come through. He was in Leeds for a couple of years training and he’s an unbelievable talent.”

Yee will be targeting one place better at the next Olympics, but the Londoner admitted he was almost awe struck with his achievement.

“It’s not just me who has done this, I’m just an ordinary kid. It feels really bizarre. I hope I can serve as inspiration that anything is possible. Believe in yourself,” he said.

Amazing to feel I’ve fulfilled that dream. I just kept ticking away.

“I’m just an ordinary person and anyone can do this if you believe in yourself and keep ticking away. Enjoy it.

“The main thing for me today was to enjoy it and myself. I think that’s the way we get the best out of ourselves and life.”

