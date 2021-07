Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Jonny Brownlee ‘looking forward’ to Olympics without brother Alistair pic

Jonny Brownlee sat down with Eurosport expert Greg Rutherford ahead of the men’s triathlon, which starts at 22:30 BST on Sunday evening and concludes in the early hours of Monday. Brownlee won bronze in London and silver in Rio, so could it be gold in Tokyo? Find out across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+

00:02:39, an hour ago