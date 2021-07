Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Surely the smile will come?!’ – Alex Yee anchors GB to gold in mixed relay

Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee all produced fine legs to win mixed triathlon relay gold for Team GB. Brownlee has won his first gold medal in his third and final Olympics. His running in the second leg proved pivotal as the quartet got Super Saturday off to a flyer. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:45, an hour ago