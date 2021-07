Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - ‘The best 100 metres of his life!’ - Kristian Blummenfelt takes triathlon gold in Japan

Kristian Blummenfelt is the men’s triathlon Olympic champion after an epic and gruelling race at Tokyo 2020. Team GB athlete and Games newcomer Alex Yee was on track for a superb win before Norway's Blummenfelt put his foot to the floor in the final lap. While there was euphoria for Yee, Jonny Brownlee finished back in fifth.

00:01:19, an hour ago