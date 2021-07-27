Norway's Lotte Miller showed the spirit of the Olympic Games, consoling Belgium's Claire Michel after the women's Olympic triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

Michel was the final competitor to finish the race around 15 minutes after Flora Duffy took a superb gold medal for Bermuda, and collapsed in tears after crossing the line.

Miller offered a shoulder to cry on to the Belgian, and consoled the former European Championship bronze medallist.

"You're a f****** fighter!" said Miller, who finished 24th.

"This is Olympic spirit, and you've got it 100 per cent."

The women's triathlon was held in gruelling conditions as Tropical Storm Nepartak hit Tokyo.

Bermuda's Duffy took her nation's first ever Olympic gold ahead of Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Michel, who took her bronze medal at the European Championships in Glasgow in 2018, is set to compete in the mixed relay later in the Olympics.

The event has been added to the triathlon schedule at Tokyo 2020, and is due to be held on Saturday 31 July.

The rest of the Belgian team is set to comprise Valerie Barthelemy (10th in the women's individual), Jelle Geens and Marten van Riel, who finished an agonising fourth in the men's event.

France are the favourites to take victory in the mixed relay, while Team GB are also likely contenders after earning two silvers in the individual events.

Taylor-Brown's impressive medal, secured despite suffering an ill-timed puncture on the final lap of the cycling portion of the race, matched the achievement of teammate Alex Yee

Yee and Taylor-Brown will likely be joined by Jonny Brownlee and Jess Learmonth in the British quartet.

Learmonth (9th) finished ahead of the other British triathlete at Tokyo 2020, with Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vicky Holland coming home in 13th place.

Gold medalist Flora Duffy of Team Bermuda hugs silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown of Team Great Britain during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Image credit: Getty Images

