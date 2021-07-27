Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - ‘You're a f****** fighter! This is Olympic spirit!’ - Lotte Miller consoles Claire Michel after triathlon

Lotte Miller gave a supportive hug to her fellow competitor Claire Michel, who was the final woman to finish the triathlon more than 15 minutes behind winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda. "This is Olympic spirit, and you've got it 100 per cent," said Miller, who finished in 24th. Michel won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Glasgow in 2018.

00:00:17, an hour ago