Jess Learmonth has been hit by injury on the eve of her Olympic debut and says coming through the winter was the toughest challenge of her career.

"I am really pleased to say that things are going really well after what has been the hardest time of my entire career," the 33-year-old wrote in her blog for Super League Triathlon.

"Injuries have never really bothered me and I've never found it difficult but this one has knocked me for six, and not just physically but mentally, so it's nice to get over that and get through it.

"It's been a hard winter but things are definitely going the right way now so I feel like I am going to time it quite well hopefully.

"I am actually in a really good place at the minute and I need to build on it and get fitter and ready for a few months' time."

None of Britain's three selected female triathletes are on the latest start lists for Yokohama, but 2013 world champion Non Stanford does feature.

Stanford was unsuccessful in appealing the decision to send Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Vicky Holland to the Games ahead of her.

Learmonth isn't expecting to be at full throttle for the fifth edition of the Leeds showpiece from 5-6 June.

"I am so lucky that the only races I have missed are the two Super Leagues," she said.

"I think it would have been so much worse if I had missed a few Super League and World Series, so it has softened the blow a bit. I am catching up, racing is only just starting and I'm nearly there. I have to say I am very lucky.

"I expect to be racing again by WTS Leeds. I wouldn't think I will be flying in Leeds but the good thing is I don't need to be.

"I just need to get a race under my belt ready for another few months of training and then ready to go again."

