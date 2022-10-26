The event was moved from the Chinese city of Xiamen where it took place from 2015 to 2019 – it was postponed in 2020 and 2021.

In 3x3 Basketball, teams are composed of three players, plus one possible substitute. Tournament can take place on different types of surface: concrete, asphalt or an existing/temporary court. Played outdoors, surrounded by music, entertainment and cheering fans, games lasts a maximum of 10 minutes - there’s no halftime, no quarters.

The defending champions (from the 2019 edition) are Tsinghua University (CHN) in the women competition and Paulista University (BRA), in the men section. While the Chinese university will not participate this year, the Brazilian team won the Americas Continental Qualifying Tournament and will logically be among the top favorites in Istanbul.

Women’s Teams

Pool A: Royal International University of Mongolia (MGL), Islamic Azad University (IRI), University of Malaga (ESP)

Pool B: Uganda Christian University (UGA), Lincoln University (NZL), Higher Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management-ISEG (SEN)

Pool C: University of Ljubljana (SLO), Precarpathian National University (UKR), Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education-ITESM (MEX)

Pool D: Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaiso (CHI), Chinese Culture University (TPE), Gazi University (TUR)

Men’s Teams

Pool A: Mon-Altius Physical Education Institute-MAI (MGL), Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education-ITESM (MEX), University of Waikato (NZL)

Pool B: Vytautas Magnus University (LTU), Macquarie University (AUS), University of Ain Temouchent (ALG)

Pool C: Uganda Christian University (UGA), Istanbul Technical University (TUR), National University of La Matanza (ARG)

Pool D: Paulista University (BRA), Manisa Celal Bayar University (TUR), Taylor’s University (MAS)

The FISU University World Cup 3×3 Basketball can be watched live on www.fisu.tv

