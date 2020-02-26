FISU unveils new logo and brand identity to start new decade

The new logo – the Dynamic U – continues to play on the ‘U’ of university sport but also incorporates the dynamism of sport and the colours of inclusivity. Along with the new logo, FISU has also officially adopted a new naming system for its flagship sports events with both the winter and summer editions of The Universiade to be now known as the World UniversityGames.

The powerful new ‘U’ also stands for ‘You’ and ‘Us’ as FISU embarks upon a new era with the aim of further building the international university sports community. To reflect that, the mix of colours represents FISU’s dedication to diversity, equality, innovation and the joy of sport.

The new logo, visual identity and naming system were approved by the FISU leadership during the General Assembly held in Turin, Italy in November last year and are part of the implementation of FISU’s Global Strategy 2027.

Being the only sport federation that bridges the gap between education and sport at university level, FISU is aiming to bring more students into the university sports fold, to foster healthy lifestyles and better mental and physical health for all. It is with that this aim in mind that the new logo emphasises inclusion, in accordance with the values of university sport.

At the heart of the university sports movement lie FISU’s sports events; the Summer and Winter World University Games, the World University Championships and the University World Cups. Across these events, the FISU sports programme covers more than 60 different sports.

The Summer and Winter World University Games are the largest global sports events for student-athletes. Held every two years in different cities around the world, they bring together thousands of athletes from over 150 countries for a programme that includes over 25 sports.

The World University Championships are mostly single sport competitions that complement and complete the FISU sports programme. They are also held every two years and give various host cities all over the world a chance to host a major international sports event. In 2020, the World University Championships calendar has no less than 30 events. The University World Cups are unique international sports events that see student-athletes compete for university teams rather than national teams. The sixth edition of the University World Cup 3x3 will be held in Xiamen, People’s Republic of China later this year.

Speaking about the FISU’s new branding, FISU President Oleg Matytsin said:

“FISU’s new visual identity is reflective of our vision of the future. FISU is unique, because we are the stepping-stone for university students to aspire to greater things, in sport, in career and in life.

“For 70 years, we have driven the international university sports movement and now, in a dynamic new world, we are connecting the dots between history and the future. We want to build a vibrant global community of university sports, where one and all are welcome.”

FISU Secretary General Eric Saintrond added:

“The new logo and new naming system will give us more visibility, greater brand awareness and consistency of message. We have more than 170 member federations and are the umbrella organisation for their national and continental events. Together, we are creating one world of university sports.”