Zheng Shuangxue wins first gold medal for China at Universiade

China dominated in the pool at the Universiade with Zheng Shuangxue winning the first gold medal in the one-metre springboard.

Shuangxue repeated her gold medal performance from Kazan by edging Korean diver Nami Kim on the opening day of competition at the Nambu University International Aquatics Centre to secure the first gold medal of the Universiade for China.

The battle for gold between Kim and Shuangxue came down to the final dive. "The first four jumps were quite good, but the last jump she (Kim) may have felt the pressure and it was not enough,” said Shuangxue.

Shuangxue cruised to victory with 286.20 points, Kim a close second with 274.95 points. The silver from Kim was the first medal of the Universiade for the host country and the first Universiade diving medal for Korea in 12 years.

Chinese diver Sun Mengchen captured bronze and said: "I think this pool is more like home and the people here are very enthusiastic.”

Back in 2013 at the Kazan Universiade, Shuangxue won gold in the three-metre synchronized springboard. This is her first individual gold medal.

In the men’s three-metre springboard action Jianfeng Peng (above) had a dominating performance to lock down China’s second gold diving medal. Peng amassed a whopping 515.30 points while Evgenii Novoselov from Russia was more than forty points behind in second place.

Peng attributes success to his coaches and strict discipline. I’m very happy and relaxed to be here,” he said following his gold medal win.

