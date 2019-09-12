LIVE

Bulgaria - Greece

European Championship - 12 September 2019

European Championship – Follow the Volleyball match between Bulgaria and Greece live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:15 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bulgaria vs Greece. Get all the latest on Volleyball: fixtures, results and tables.