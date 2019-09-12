12/09/19
FinlandFinland
Starting from
16:30
North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
European Championship • Group Stage
Classification
avant-match

LIVE
Finland - North Macedonia
European Championship - 12 September 2019

European Championship – Follow the Volleyball match between Finland and North Macedonia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Finland vs North Macedonia. Get all the latest on Volleyball: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment