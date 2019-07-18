Poland out to defend FIVB Men’s World Under 21 Championships in Bahrain

A total of 16 of the world’s top nations from across the continents at Under 21 age-group level are set to compete over the course of the next 10 days (to 27 July). The Isa Sport City in the Bahrain capital will be the venue for this showpiece event which will see the 16 national teams competing all vying for the title currently held by Poland.

The teams have initially been divided into four pools of four each, with the top two teams progressing to a second round stage and then knockout Pool A comprises of the hosts Bahrain, China, Morocco and Puerto Rico, while Pool B features Argentina, last year’s runners-up Cuba, Egypt and Korea. Pool C includes the Czech Republic, Iran, Russia and Tunisia, with Pool D consisting of defending champions Poland, Brazil, Canada and Italy.

At the previous tournament held in 2017 in the Czech Republic, Poland defeated Cuba in straight sets to win the title. Russia beat Brazil also in straight sets to claim the bronze medal, and all four nations are tipped to feature strongly and be among the favourites to win this year’s Championship.

Among the players that were part of the 2017 Dream Team were Russia’s Anton Semyshev, Poland’s Jakub Kochanowski and Bartosz Kwolek and Brazil’s Maique Reis Nascimento. They are now members of their respective senior teams that competed at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League which reflects the importance and pathway of the Under 21 World Championship.

Poland, bidding to defend their title from two years ago, have been hard at work preparing for the tournament with coach Michal Bakiewicz putting trust on his players to give their best.

“I am very happy to start and play tomorrow. We have a very hard tournament and we have very strong teams in our group. We respect each team but I am sure we are ready to play and give our 100 per cent,” Bakiewicz said.

Several other coaches also gave their thoughts and hopes on what promises to be a tough but intriguing competition in a press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of the Men’s U21 World Championship.

Bahrain coach Yusuf Khalifa: “I wish to welcome you all to Bahrain to this U21 World Championship. I hope you have a good tournament while playing the best games and may the best team win. We prepared well with our best effort in organising this tournament, and with a big effort from our team to prepare ourselves to present Bahrain in the best possible way, with this competition with 16 best teams in the world. I hope we will do our best.”

Argentina coach Martin Lopez: “The principal objectives are to play every match and to prepare for the future selection for Argentina. We will try to play good volleyball, but it will be difficult with this tournament with 16 of the best teams in the world.”

Brazil coach Giovane Gavio: “I would like to wish good luck, hoping for a good tournament for everyone. I think all teams are in the same level in this difficult tournament. We worked very hard to be here and we look forward to the finals, we want to be there.”

Canada coach Joao Paolo Bravo: “It is a big pleasure to be here and it is a big achievement for Canada. We have a pretty tough pool to play, and we are looking forward to see how we are able to do it. But our goal is to play our best and try our chances.”

Italy coach Monica Cresta: “We are happy to be here to participate in this important tournament. It will be a difficult pool for us but everyday, we will to search for the road to our success in every possible way.”

Puerto Rico coach Francisco Negron: ”We are really honoured to be here. If you see the rankings, we are probably the last ranked in the tournament, but we will give our best effort. We hope to, at least, win a couple of matches, so I hope my teams plays well.”