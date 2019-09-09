Serbia crowned CEV 2019 Women’s European Champions

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 13,040 at the Ankara Sports Hall, the Serbs made it back-to-back European gold medals by winning 3-2 in sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13). In doing so they claimed their third EuroVolley title to go with those they previously won in 2011 and 2017.

In a repeat of a Pool A match, which had ended 3-1 Serbia’s way, Tijana Boskovic – the eventual MVP of the tournament – scored 23 points, with Brankica Mihajlovic adding 22 to Serbia’s tally. Meryem Boz was the top scorer for Turkey with 16 points.

With the two sides locked at two sets apiece, the tiebreak was a rollercoaster of emotions –with Serbia fighting hard to come back from a 6-9 deficit to triumph 15-13. The hosts had previously fought back in the fourth set, courtesy of seven blocks. Turkey, who only lost to Serbia in the competition, had to be content with their second silver medal from EuroVolley to go with the previous one they won in 2003 also in Ankara.

Earlier in the afternoon, Italy beat Poland in the bronze medal match to secure their first EuroVolley podium finish since 2009. The Italians were decisive in their victory, winning in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 26-24) to record first EuroVolley medal since winning gold in 2009. It also increases Italy’s EuroVolley tally to 7 medals – with gold from the 2007 and 2009 editions to go with silver in 2001 and 2005, and two further bronze medals claimed in 1989 and 1999.

Saturday’s semi-finals saw Serbia overcome Italy 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20) in a rematch of last year’s FIVB World Championship gold medal match. In the other semi-final, Turkey beat Poland 3-1 ((25 – 17, 25 – 16, 14 – 25, 25 – 18) to reach the EuroVolley gold medal match for the second time in their history.