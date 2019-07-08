Slovenia’s men return to FIVB Nations League after winning 2019 Challenger Cup

In front of their own fans at the Arena Stozice, their 3-0 victory (26-24, 25-21, 25-21) over the Cubans will now see them replace relegated Portugal in the 2020 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League.

It was always going to be a fiercely-contested battle between the two finalists to earn the right to compete in the 2020 FIVB VNL. However it was the hosts who had the edge throughout, recording a positive reception of 59% (Cuba 41%) and 55% in attacking efficiency.

In the decisive parts of the match Slovenia, supported by the home crowd, impressed with blocks and great serves, to which the Cubans simply could not find a way to stop them. Klemen Cebulji scored a match-high 18 points (13 from attack, 3 blocks and 2 serves), followed by Toncek Stern (14) for Slovenia, with Marlon Yang Herrera of Cuba making11 points.

Tine Urnaut, captain of Slovenia said: “This tournament was an important chance for us to fight for a place in the Volleyball Nations League.

“In front of our crowd we showed that we are the best team of this tournament and that we deserve a place among the world’s best teams.

“Cuba are a very athletic and young team, they have a difficult serve, they have great blockers and good spikers.

“We knew that we had to push them with our serve and then play block-defence-counterattack and it’s what we did.”

This is the first success of Slovenia under the guidance of their new head coach Alberto Giuliani, who said: “We showed a great level in this game.

“Also our opponents played very well, they fought, but today we played with heart achieving this extremely important victory.

Slovenia and Cuba secured their place in the Final after negotiating testing semi-final clashes.

Slovenia lost the first set in their last four encounter with Belarus but found their way to the final by eventually winning 3-1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-18). The other semi-final between Cuba and Turkey turned out to be a nail-biting five-setter, with the former Cuba doing enough to secure a 3-2 set victory (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12).

In the third and fourth place play-off, Belarus defeated Turkey 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20).

The Belarusian side was again weakened due to an injury of their main opposite Radzivon Miskevich, however Artsiom Kudrashou stepped in to replace him, whilst Turkey played without their captain and setter Arslan Eksi.

Belarus managed to outspike their opponents (50-44) displaying 47% efficiency in attack; Turkey achieved only 37% being successfully stopped by the Belarusian block 11 times. Belarusian outside hitter Andrei Radziuk was the best scorer of this encounter with 17 points; on the other side of the net Adis Lagumdzija collected 15 points for Turkey.