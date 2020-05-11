‘The best dream’ - Bruno Rezende on following in his mother’s footsteps

2015-19
Round 4, Rome
Bruno Rezende speaks about winning the CEV Champions League, Olympic gold and his inspiration, his mother, Vera Mossa.
All you need to know about beach volleyball is explained in our latest explainer video.
We ask Barbora Hermannova to come up with her 'Perfect Player' in volleyball...
Norway's Anders Mol gives his rundown for the perfect volleyball player...
Christian Sorum names the players with individual skills that impress him the most to build his dream volleyball player.
CEV Champions League Top 5
Top 5 from the women's CEV 2020
We round up the latest action from the CEV Champions League Volley 2020 with drama in the fourth round of the men's tournament.
The reigning champions Novara were in fine form as they were in action in the latest round of CEV Women's Champions League games.
Aleksandr Butko produced some magic in the latest round of the CEV Champions League.