Top eight decided at FIVB World Under 20 Championships in Mexico

Italy topped Pool A and will be joined by the USA as runners-up, whilst Poland and China led Pool B. Russia again look the team to beat after a dominant preliminary showing by topping Pool C ahead of China, and to complete matters Japan topped Pool D and with Brazil will move into the next stage.

In Pool A Italy overcame host Mexico 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-15) with their dominant 9-1 serving advantage and 43-35 attacking margin. NORCECA champion USA claimed their second win in a row defeating Cuba 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-20) to finish the preliminary round with two-one winning record. The Americans blocked Cuba’s attackers by a 13-5 advantage as Logan Eggleston led her side with 10 points, and Jenna Wenaas with Molly Phillips contributed with 8 points each. Cuban Ailama Cese with 11 points was the highest scorer of the match.

Poland got the first spot from Pool B after beating Peru 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20). The Poles looked determined to get the victory they needed over the Peruvians, and the South Americans fought to the end but came up short of qualifying to the second round in Aguascalientes.

After qualifying with the last spot for Pool B, China will now also go to Aguascalientes for the second round. The match against four-time African champions Egypt was tough but the current U20 champions still won in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-13).

There was another tense five-set battle in Pool C, the third game for Turkey, who finished with a record of two-one and qualified to the next stage as the second placed team of the group, alongside Russia who go to Aguascalientes undefeated.

Turkey had a tough start but overcame Serbia 3-2 (18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 15-8) whilst

Russia showed why they are one of the strongest teams at the Women’s U20 World Championship by beating Argentina 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20) victory over Argentina. Angeles Ligorria scored 10 points for Argentina and for Russia it was Valerya Shevchuk who was the best scorer of the team and of the match with 17 points.

Asian champions Japan moved into the final eight phase as the top team in Pool D after beating Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-23). Seven from a total of thirteen blocking points came from Japan’s leading attacker middle blocker Yamada Nichika who scored 14 points, followed by Miyabe Ameze with 10 points. For the Dominican Republic side, three players – Flormarie Heredia (13), Natalia Martinez (12) and Madeline Guillen (12) – made it into double figures and they will continue their World Championship journey in the Placing matches.

Brazil concluded the preliminary round as Pool D runners-up by defeating Rwanda 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-13). The South American champions improved their winning record to two-one beating their opponents with some ease.

Rwanda now head into Placing matches to be staged in Leon, Guanajuato and will be joined by Cuba, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Serbia, Egypt, Peru, Rwanda and hosts Mexico.