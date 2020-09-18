"The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global volleyball family," FIVB said in a statement https://www.fivb.com/en/about/news/fivb-announces-cancellation-of-fivb-volleyball-club?id=91346.

"In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent uncertainty regarding travel and fan attendance, the FIVB has decided not to organise the 2020 edition of the event."

The governing body said it would launch an invitation to bid for the 2021 championships by the end of October. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

