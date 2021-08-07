The USA have become the third team in history to win three consecutive water polo Olympic golds, after the women’s team beat Spain 14-5 in the final at Tokyo 2020.

The Americans have been completely dominant in women’s water polo over the past decade. As well as dominating the sport at the Games since London 2012, they have also claimed the last three world titles.

Maddie Musselman scored a hat-trick and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves to help the US emulate Britain’s men’s team between 1908 and 1920, as well as Hungary’s men between 2000 and 2008.

Tokyo 2020 Water polo star Steffens on how to get power and accuracy in your shot 08/04/2021 AT 13:16

It also maintains their 100% record of winning a medal since women’s water polo was introduced to the Olympic programme at Sydney 2000.

The gold medal is an impressive recovery from the USA, who suffered a first Olympic defeat since Beijing 2008 when they lost to Hungary in the group stage.

It was Hungary who finished with bronze, following an 11-9 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee.

The men’s final takes place tomorrow between Greece and Serbia.

**

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Water Polo Top 10: Olympic water polo goals 26/04/2021 AT 22:29