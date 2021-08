WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans: Meet 'normal girl' Sophia Flörsch making her dreams a reality

After a nightmare crash in Formula 3 in 2018, it appeared the promising career of Gemany's racing prodigy Sophia Flörsch might be over. But giving up wasn't an option for the "normal girl" making her dreams a reality ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Watch "Wheels and Heels" now, only on discovery+.

00:03:23, 6 minutes ago