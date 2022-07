WEC

6 Hours of Monza highlights: Alpine claim their second victory of the season despite collision with Toyota

Race highlights as Alpine claimed their second victory of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign in wild circumstances at the 6 Hours of Monza despite a late collision with Toyota. Meanwhile, Peugeot had a tricky debut with its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

