WEC

‘Unbelievable craziness’ - Toyota take dramatic WEC win in mixed weather at Spa World Endurance Championship race

The weather played a part at Spa, as conditions went from bright sunshine to monsoon conditions. Cars careered off the track during the six hours of racing. The Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez came home in front from the Alpine team.

00:02:58, 07/05/2022 at 18:39