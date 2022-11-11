WEC

‘We had some of the best racing in the world’ – Nick Tandy on World Endurance Championship GTE Pro coming to an end

Nick Tandy says he is “happy” to have been part of most of the GTE Pro era at the World Endurance Championship, as the category comes to an end. He also believes GTE Pro had “some of the best racing in the world” for two or three years in its ‘heyday’. The final round of the 2022 World Endurance Champion takes place this weekend, live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:34, 12 minutes ago