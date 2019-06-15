17:00 - DOMINANT TOYOTA

Defending champions and overwhelming favourites Toyota were running first and second after an untroubled opening three hours of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race on Saturday.

The number seven TS050 hybrid car shared by Britain's Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentine Jose Maria Lopez was more than a minute clear of the team's number eight car after leading the field away from pole position.

The number three Rebellion Racing entry, with Frenchmen Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon as well as American Gustavo Menezes, was in third place in late afternoon sunshine with a threat of rain.

The eight car crew of double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, Japan's Kazuki Nakajima and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi won last year and are looking to clinch the World Endurance Championship (WEC) title.

Either way, Sunday's finish at the famed Sarthe circuit will see a Japanese driver win a major FIA-sanctioned world championship for the first time.

Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018 and can become the first F1 champion to win more than once at Le Mans, took over from Buemi after the two-hour mark.

Toyota are the only major manufacturer in the top LMP1 category and the championship battle, at the end of a super-season that includes two editions of Le Mans, is a private one between their drivers

16:00 - CONWAY LEADS AFTER EARLY EXCHANGES

Mike Conway in his Toyota TS050 HYBRID surged 40 seconds clear of his sister #8 car after the second hour of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Conway and team-mate Sebastien Buemi were level during the second hour before he increased the lead to around 13 seconds after the first hour. Buemi briefly dropped one place to third behind LMP1 #3 Rebellion during the first hour, but the #8 Toyota then moved almost a minute clear of Menezes in his Rebellion-Gibson R-13.

Menezes continued on the lead lap against the Toyotas during the second hour.

14:00 - GO, GO, GO!

Toyota maintain their one-two at the start.

Remember: we're expecting this to be a civil war... Toyota #7 (Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez) versus Toyota #8 (Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima).