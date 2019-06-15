The rolling updates will resume on Sunday morning at 9:00am BST.

22:00 - DRAMA AT THE FRONT!

A mistake from Jose Maria Lopez (Toyota #7) gifted the lead to colleague-turned-rival Kazuki Nakajima (Toyota #8) as darkness descended on Le Mans.

Lopez locked up at the Mulsanne corner, before going off track again under braking just minutes later as fears started simmering of a potential brake issue.

With one third of the race completed, the gap between the cars stood at 11.087 seconds after 128 laps.

Elsewhere, G-Drive Racing (Rusinov, Van Uitert, Vergne) lead the LMP2 classification by 12 seconds, Porsche GT (Kristensen, Estre, Vanthoor) have an 11-second lead in the LMGTE-Pro class, and Keating Motorsports (Keating, Bleekemolen, Fraga) hold a 22-second advantage in the LMG Team category.

21:00 - TOYOTA CARS SWAP POSITIONS... BRIEFLY

The Toyotas briefly swapped the lead at Le Mans after a safety car spiced up proceedings in the main LMP1 category.

Toyota #8 (Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima) moved ahead of Toyota #7 (Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez) after benefiting from Marcel Fassler’s crash (below), but were unable to maintain the advantage as the latter vehicle soon climbed back in front.

Elsewhere, Thomas Laurent made a wonderful swooping overtake in the Rebellion at the Porsche Curves, only to then undo his fine work by spinning in bizarre circumstances.

Video - ‘Oh no, he’s lost it!’ – Laurent somehow crashes under no pressure 02:09

20:00 - SAFETY CAR OUT

Marcel Fassler crashed heavily to bring the safety car out, diving up the inside of a rival and being clipped into the wall.

Video - ‘Brutal way to go’ – Fassler has huge smash with wall 01:26

19:00 - TOYOTA'S RACE TO LOSE, ACTION ELSEWHERE

Toyota stretched their dominance at Le Mans to the five-hour mark, with the Japanese outfit boasting a one-two in the endurance race.

The number seven car (Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez) opened up a one-lap lead on the sister vehicle (Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi), with little to suggest the team will fail to lockout the top two spots on the podium.

While a procession was unfolding in the main LMP1 classification, just 11.6 seconds separated the top two in the LMP2 class (G-Drive Racing and Signatech Alpine Matmut), while 1.9 seconds split the front three in LMGTE-Pro with Porsche #92 holding the lead after 73 laps.

Meanwhile, Henning Enqvist took a little spin in his ARC Bratislava car at Indianapolis in LMP2. It required a three-point turn, resulting in him reversing onto the racing line.

Video - Enqvist reverses onto racing line at Le Mans after spin 01:21

17:00 - DOMINANT TOYOTA

Defending champions and overwhelming favourites Toyota were running first and second after an untroubled opening three hours.

The number seven TS050 hybrid car shared by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez was more than a minute clear of the team's number eight car after leading the field away from pole position.

The number three Rebellion Racing entry, with Frenchmen Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon as well as American Gustavo Menezes, was in third place in late afternoon sunshine with a threat of rain.

The eight car crew of double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, Japan's Kazuki Nakajima and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi won last year and are looking to clinch the World Endurance Championship (WEC) title.

Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018 and can become the first F1 champion to win more than once at Le Mans, took over from Buemi after the two-hour mark.

16:00 - CONWAY LEADS AFTER EARLY EXCHANGES

Mike Conway in his Toyota TS050 HYBRID surged 40 seconds clear of his sister #8 car after the second hour of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Conway and team-mate Sebastien Buemi were level during the second hour before he increased the lead to around 13 seconds after the first hour. Buemi briefly dropped one place to third behind LMP1 #3 Rebellion during the first hour, but the #8 Toyota then moved almost a minute clear of Menezes in his Rebellion-Gibson R-13.

Menezes continued on the lead lap against the Toyotas during the second hour.

14:00 - GO, GO, GO!

Toyota maintain their one-two at the start.

Remember: we're expecting this to be a civil war... Toyota #7 (Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez) versus Toyota #8 (Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima).

Toyota are the only major manufacturer in the top LMP1 category and the championship battle, at the end of a super-season that includes two editions of Le Mans, is a private one between their drivers.