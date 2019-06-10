Le Mans 24hr: 360-degree offering to drive Eurosport’s coverage

Quest will broadcast exclusive free-to-air coverage across the weekend - 13 hours will be screened live, as well as live streaming available via QuestOD - its free-to-access on demand platform

Coverage of Le Mans forms part of Eurosport’s year-round commitment to powering people’s passions for motorsport. This week, Eurosport will be at the start of the grid delivering over 38 hours’ of coverage including live coverage of free practice and qualifying coupled with a look back to last year’s memorable race that saw the Toyota Gazoo Racing team featuring Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima take the honours, with the highlight of the week being coverage of the main race itself from 2pm CEST on Saturday (15 June).

Video - Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima celebrate in style after Le Mans victory 02:26

In addition to a Road to Le Mans special magazine show on Tuesday night that will provide an in-depth preview of the great race, Eurosport will show FULL coverage of the race on its linear and OTT platforms featuring nine-time winner of Le Mans Tom Kristensen.

The Danish motorsport icon will be handed an access-all-areas pass to speak to the main drivers on the starting grid while offering exclusive analysis at key stages of the race in an AR studio - Studio 24 - giving passionate fans of the motor racing a unique insight to life during the most testing of sporting events.

On the Eurosport Player during the race itself, fans will also have the option of accessing the on-board cameras of up to three cars.

Tom Kristensen - Ford ChicaneEurosport

Eurosport’s digital platforms, including Eurosport.co.uk and its social platforms, will also provide fans will updates in real-time so they don’t miss a minute of the action. A one-hour Best of Le Mans highlights show on Sunday evening will be the definitive wrap-up of the key moments that shaped this year’s race.

Eurosport’s 24 hour of Le Mans expert Tom Kristensen said: “At Le Mans, I always say to expect the unexpected and this year is no different. It is the flagship event on our calendar and the one passionate motorsport fans always look forward to.

“I am delighted to be once again working with Eurosport at this year’s event, using my own experiences to offer unique insights to millions of viewers across Europe and the world across its TV channels and digital platforms. It is one not to miss.”

24h of Le Mans Programme Highlights (Eurosport 1, all times GMT)

Monday 10 June

14:45 Best of Le Mans

Wednesday 12 June

14:45 Free Practice

19:50 Qualifying

Thursday 13 June

16:50 Qualifying

19:50 Qualifying

Saturday 15 June

12:00 On the grid with Tom Kristensen

12:45 Main race

Sunday 16 June

20:05 Best of Le Mans

Quest Broadcast Times

Saturday 15 June

12.45-15.00 Main race

Sunday 16 June

9.00-13.45 Main race