Le Mans 24hr: 360-degree offering to drive Eurosport’s coverage
Eurosport is set to deliver its most complete 24h of Le Mans ever with every angle, every incident and every turn covered from the jewel in the crown of endurance motor racing.
Quest will broadcast exclusive free-to-air coverage across the weekend - 13 hours will be screened live, as well as live streaming available via QuestOD - its free-to-access on demand platform
Coverage of Le Mans forms part of Eurosport’s year-round commitment to powering people’s passions for motorsport. This week, Eurosport will be at the start of the grid delivering over 38 hours’ of coverage including live coverage of free practice and qualifying coupled with a look back to last year’s memorable race that saw the Toyota Gazoo Racing team featuring Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima take the honours, with the highlight of the week being coverage of the main race itself from 2pm CEST on Saturday (15 June).
In addition to a Road to Le Mans special magazine show on Tuesday night that will provide an in-depth preview of the great race, Eurosport will show FULL coverage of the race on its linear and OTT platforms featuring nine-time winner of Le Mans Tom Kristensen.
The Danish motorsport icon will be handed an access-all-areas pass to speak to the main drivers on the starting grid while offering exclusive analysis at key stages of the race in an AR studio - Studio 24 - giving passionate fans of the motor racing a unique insight to life during the most testing of sporting events.
On the Eurosport Player during the race itself, fans will also have the option of accessing the on-board cameras of up to three cars.
Tom Kristensen - Ford ChicaneEurosport
Eurosport’s digital platforms, including Eurosport.co.uk and its social platforms, will also provide fans will updates in real-time so they don’t miss a minute of the action. A one-hour Best of Le Mans highlights show on Sunday evening will be the definitive wrap-up of the key moments that shaped this year’s race.
Eurosport’s 24 hour of Le Mans expert Tom Kristensen said: “At Le Mans, I always say to expect the unexpected and this year is no different. It is the flagship event on our calendar and the one passionate motorsport fans always look forward to.
“I am delighted to be once again working with Eurosport at this year’s event, using my own experiences to offer unique insights to millions of viewers across Europe and the world across its TV channels and digital platforms. It is one not to miss.”
24h of Le Mans Programme Highlights (Eurosport 1, all times GMT)
Monday 10 June
14:45 Best of Le Mans
Wednesday 12 June
14:45 Free Practice
19:50 Qualifying
Thursday 13 June
16:50 Qualifying
19:50 Qualifying
Saturday 15 June
12:00 On the grid with Tom Kristensen
12:45 Main race
Sunday 16 June
20:05 Best of Le Mans
Quest Broadcast Times
Saturday 15 June
12.45-15.00 Main race
Sunday 16 June
9.00-13.45 Main race