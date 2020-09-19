The rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours takes place behind closed doors and gets underway at 1:30pm BST on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
- Toyota takes Le Mans pole after Rebellion Racing topped timesheet in FP4
- 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020: Schedule, TV details, race info, circuit and more
13:15 - Le Mans is back!
13:05 - Memorable past races with Tom Kristensen
24 Hours of Le Mans: Memorable past races with Tom Kristensen
13:00 - Welcome!
The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 is here and it gets underway very shortly! We begin at 13:30 UK time on Saturday, 19 September with the finish at 13:30 on Sunday - what with it being 24 hours and all...
You can catch all the action live on Eurosport, right here where we will have rolling updates and/or our social channels.
You can enjoy the action on TV through the weekend with Eurosport. And of course, you can also watch the entire tournament on the Eurosport Player.