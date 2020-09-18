Rebellion Racing and Louis Deletraz tops Le Mans after FP3 which featured four hours of night running.

Deletraz went top of the timesheets in the first hour of the night session with a 3:19.158s lap in the #3 Rebellion R-13.

Le Mans 24hr 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020: The keys to driving at night 14 HOURS AGO

Toyota's Kamui Kobayashi, in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, set a time of 3:19.638s (+0.480s) in the second hour with the second Rebellion driver Gustavo Menezes (+0.617s) taking third.

The session had to be finished 15 minutes early after a huge accident involving Brit Bonamy Grimes in the Red River Ferrari. He smashed into the barriers at the Mulsanne chicane and was fortunate to come out of it unharmed.

In LMP2 Tristan Gommendy set the fastest time early on with 3:28.013s in the #30 Duqueine ORECA 07.

Toyota Gazoo Racing and Rebellion both claimed two spots for Friday's Le Mans 2020 Hyperpole. Toyota grabbed the first two places with times of 3:17.089 and 3:17.336.

Behind them came Rebellion racing in third and fifth, in 3:21.598 and 3:24.632, bookending Bykolles in 3:24.468.

24 Hours of Le Mans: Memorable past races with Tom Kristensen

LMP2 meanwhile produced a much tighter set of results. Racing Team Nederland recorded a time of 3:26.48, and Jackie Chan DC, G-Driveand High Class all took a place.

United Autospots claimed two spots to complete the challengers for Friday.

Le Mans 24hr 24 Hours of Le Mans: Memorable past races with Tom Kristensen 16 HOURS AGO