We take a look ahead to the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020: the schedule, TV details, dates, entry list and tickets, circuit and race info.

The rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours will take place behind closed doors, but the historic event will still be as enthralling and intriguing as always.

Le Mans 24hr Toyota and Alonso complete victory at Le Mans 16/06/2019 AT 13:11

WHEN IS IT?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 will begin at 13:30 UK time on Saturday, 19 September and finish at 13:30 on Sunday, 20 September.

How to watch Le Mans live – TV coverage and live stream

Make sure you catch all the action live on Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

You can live stream and enjoy on TV the action through the weekend with Eurosport, so stay tuned.

CIRCUIT INFO

The Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans, also known as Circuit de la Sarthe, is located in Le Mans, Sarthe in France.

The semi-permanent circuit is 13.626 km (8.467 mi) long and consists of 38 turns.

The Le Mans 24 Hours race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 18, 2017 in Le Mans, France Image credit: Getty Images

SCHEDULE

- Thursday 17 September - 09:00 - FREE PRACTICE 1 - 3 hours

- Thursday 17 September - 13:00 - FREE PRACTICE 2 - 3 hours

- Thursday 17 September - 16:15 - QUALIFICATION - 45 mins

- Thursday 17 September - 19:00 - FREE PRACTICE 3 - 4 hours

- Friday 18 September - 09:00 - FREE PRACTICE 4 - 1 hour

- Friday 18 September - 10:30 - HYPERPOLE - 30 mins

- Saturday 19 September - 09:30 - WARM UP - 15 mins

- Saturday 19 September - 13:30 - RACE - 24 hours

RACE ENTRY LIST

Last year's champions, Toyota Gazoo Racing, will lead this year's entry list.

In 2019, the winning team consisted of Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima. This time around, Alonso has been replaced by Brendon Hartley of New Zealand.

You can find the official and complete entry list here.

Toyota and Alonso complete victory at Le Mans

TICKETS

Unfortunately, the historic annual race will go ahead this year without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be quite a change from 12 months ago, when 250,000 fans crammed in to watch the cult event.

ACO president Pierre Fillon said: "We have looked at many ways in which we could hold our event with fans present, albeit in limited numbers.

"However, given the constraints involved in organising a festival-scale event over several days in the current situation, we have opted with the local government authorities to hold the race behind closed doors.