Toyota Gazoo Racing and Rebellion Racing both claimed two spots for Friday's 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 Hyperpole.

Toyota grabbed the first two places with times of 3:17.089 and 3:17.336.

Le Mans 24hr 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020: Schedule, TV details, race info, circuit and more AN HOUR AGO

Behind them came Rebellion racing in third and fith, in 3:21.598 and 3:24.632, bookending Bykolles in 3:24.468.

24 Hours of Le Mans: Memorable past races with Tom Kristensen

LMP2 meanwhile produced a much tighter set of results. Racing Team Nederland recorded a time of 3:26.48, and Jackie Chan DC, G-Driveand High Class all took a place.