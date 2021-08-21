Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Premium ENDURANCE CAR RACING 24 Hours of Le Mans 14:15-01:00 Live

The world’s most iconic endurance motorsports race

The build-up to the jewel in the year’s endurance racing crown – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – starts with an exclusive 30 minute documentary to premiere on Eurosport and available to stream via discovery+ from Monday 16 August. Featuring interviews with drivers past and present, journalists and motorsport identities of years gone by, Race to Le Mans outlines in detail what make this particular event what it is today.

Alongside presenters Lesly Boitrelle and Guenaelle Longly, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and Top Gear USA’s Jethro Bovingdon will front Discovery’s programming, which will include live coverage of Free Practice, Qualifying and the race itself, which is set to feature some of motorsport’s best-known superstars, including Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kazuki Nakajima.

While Eurosport will offer exclusive coverage of 24 Hours of Le Mans across its channels and digital platforms in more than 50 markets across Europe and Indian Subcontinent region, Discovery’s MotorTrend TV will show exclusive coverage for US viewers with the action available on Velocity in Canada. Discovery’s recently launched global streaming service discovery+ will also screen the race via Eurosport and MotorTrend TV in available markets.

---

