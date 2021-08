WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 - Toyota #7 triumph with Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez victorious

Mike Conway gave the verdict on Sunday morning: "So far so good on our side but there's still a long way to go." That came with Toyota #7 in the lead at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even in spite of a hairy moment when Kamui Kobayashi slid off, and the team proceeded to hold on to eventually clinch a quite brilliant victory on Sunday afternoon.

