There was early drama in the opening stages of the race when Sebastien Buemi spun out on one of the very first corners, sending the rider well down the pack, but Toyota were early leaders at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

That let the #8 continue ahead of the #7 and start to stretch a lead over the rest of the pack.

Slowly but surely the Alpine ELF Matmut #36 climbed towards the lead, until Buemi was able to slip into second and then claim the pole back with a Toyota one-two established after a few hours.

Away from the Hypercars, the LMP2 was headed up by Tom Blomqvist in the Oreca 07-Gibson for Jota.

In second was the United Autosports #23, with James Allen in third for the class in his Panis Racing #65. Racing Team Nederland Pro-Am’s #29 found themselves in the mix in number eight overall, leading their class.

Further down the rankings were the LM GTE Pros, with a one-two for the AF Corse #51 and #62 for the Ferraris. #63 Corvette Racing was in third, as the three cars took the overall positions of 26th-28th.

Then in 35th was the LM GTE Am Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, with the same model one behind for Kessel Racing.

