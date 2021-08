WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans - ‘He is an experienced driver! - Paul-Loup Chatin clatters into the barrier

Qualifying at 24 Hours of Le Mans was been interrupted early on when IDEC Sport LMP2 driver Paul-Loup Chatin clattered into the barrier and lost his rear wing.

00:02:17, 36 minutes ago