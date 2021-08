WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans - WATCH - Race officially starts despite extra formation lap behind safety car

Watch the official start of the 2021 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday. This was despite there being a second formation lap due to wet conditions. 24 Hours of Le Mans is live on Eurosport. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:01:30, 43 minutes ago