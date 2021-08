WEC

Endurance Racing news - WATCH - Formation lap gets under way at 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021

Watch as the 2021 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans got underway in France with the formation lap with some intense rain. 24 Hours of Le Mans is live on Eurosport. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:01:46, an hour ago