WEC

Le Mans - ‘How he kept that out of the barrier I don’t know!’ – Kamui Kobayashi shows miraculous car-handling skills

Kamui Kobayashi took Hyperpole at Le Mans on Thursday. However, the Toyota driver showed his immaculate car-handling prowess to avoid a big shunt in free practice. Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:53, an hour ago