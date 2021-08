WEC

Le Mans - ‘We were not confident!’ – Kamui Kobayashi after Hyperpole success

Kamui Kobayashi took pole position after the Hyperpole session at Le Mans on Thursday. However, the Toyota driver said he was not confident ahead of the session.

00:02:08, 16 hours ago