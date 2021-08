WEC

Race to Le Mans: ‘A team with no ego!’ – Why teamwork is crucial during racing's toughest challenge

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is racing’s toughest challenge. Filipe Albuquerque has spoken of the importance of teamwork to a team’s hopes of success in the Race to Le Mans documentary. Watch the documentary in full on discovery+.

00:01:52, 12 minutes ago